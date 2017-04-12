× Warrant issued for Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

AKRON, Ohio — A warrant has been issued for an Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in her home.

According to police reports, Brandon Franklin, 33, of Tallmadge, is being charged with one count of sexual battery.

On March 25, a 33-year-old woman had been drinking with friends and was intoxicated, reports state. A friend called Uber to get the woman a ride to her home in east Akron.

The victim said she woke up in her room and discovered the Uber driver was sexually assaulting her. The suspect fled from the house when the victim pushed him out of the room.

A warrant was then filed for Franklin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.