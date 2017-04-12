Video: Driver of van seen trying to hit 3 bicyclists in Elyria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A man is behind bars after a road range incident was caught on camera.

Home surveillance video shows a driver of a mini-van attempting to run over two young men and a boy riding bicycles on 9th street in Elyria Monday.

Zachary Lee, 24, of Elyria, was arrested and charged with felonious assault Tuesday in the case.

According to police reports, it all happened April 10 at just before 8 p.m. in the West Avenue and 9th Street area.

Several neighbors said they witnessed what happened.

The male victims were 20, 18 and 14.

The three victims told police that they were riding their bikes east on the street when the driver of the van tried to run them over.

Police reports state the 20-year-old male said he dropped his bike and said, "What the [expletive] was that for?" He said the driver of the van then threatened to "run him over too." He said his left foot was then run over by the passenger side front tire.

The 18-year-old male said the van had sideswiped him during the ordeal, causing the injuries to his knuckles.

The 14-year-old male said he wasn't hit by the van.

Lee's next court appearance is scheduled for later this week.