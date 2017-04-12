Two more airport police officers suspended over United Airlines dragging incident

CHICAGO – Two more airport police officers involved in dragging a passenger off a United Express flight at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport have been placed on leave.

The announcement Wednesday from the city’s Aviation Department comes two days after another officer involved in the Sunday night confrontation was put on leave.

The department said it is continuing its investigation.

Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed from a full flight after refusing to relinquish his seat. On Thursday, the city’s aviation commissioner is expected to address a city council committee about the incident.

Video of the incident has been shown around the world. The head of United’s parent company has scrambled to contain the damage to the carrier’s reputation.

Meanwhile, attorneys for Dao took a step toward legal action Wednesday by filing court papers asking the Cook County court to preserve reports and other material related to the incident.

They said they want to make sure the city and the airline preserve surveillance video showing passengers boarding Sunday’s Flight 3411 to Louisville at O’Hare International Airport.

The attorneys want cockpit voice recordings, passenger and employee and crew lists, incident reports and the city Aviation Department’s personnel reports for the police who removed Dao from the plane. The attorneys also want United’s protocol for removing passengers from commercial aircraft.

Also, the attorneys say they plan to talk to the media Thursday and that they will be accompanied by a relative of Dr. David Dao.

