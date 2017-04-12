× Two men attack Lyft driver outside Lakewood bar, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Two men were arrested after police say they assaulted a Lyft driver outside of a Lakewood bar Friday night.

It happened in front of Riverwood Cafe on Detroit Avenue just before midnight.

The 33-year-old victim had just dropped off a passenger when the two suspects got into his car and asked for a ride. The driver told Andrew Brown, 24, of Tallmadge, and James Seacrest III, 23, of Salem, to get out of the car several times, the police report said.

When they eventually exited, they slammed the door shut so the victim got out and confronted them. That’s when Brown pushed the driver and Seacrest tackled him to the ground, according to Lakewood police.

While on the ground, the victim was punched in the face and rib cage. Police said Seacrest also bit the man’s face before a witness came to help.

Seacrest punched one of the car windows, putting a football-sized hole in the glass.

Brown and Seacrest were arrested and charged with assault. Seacrest was also charged with criminal damaging.

The victim refused treatment for his injuries.

41.482356 -81.827030