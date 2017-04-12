× Pregnant woman with skin cancer sacrifices herself so son can live

MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ — A woman passed away just three weeks after learning melanoma had spread through her body. The diagnosis came as she was pregnant with her second child.

According to a GoFundMe page in Danielle Janofsky’s honor, the New Jersey mom was six months pregnant when she went to the hospital with abdominal pains in February. Doctors discovered melanoma had spread to her liver, kidney, stomach and brain.

The family says Danielle made the “selfless and loving decision” to deliver her baby boy, Jake, “sacrificing herself so that her son could live,” and waiting as long as possible for her son to develop.

Danielle’s family writes on the GoFundMe page, Jake was born weighing 1 pound, 11 ounces and is being cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania.

Danielle’s husband, Max Janofsky, told TODAY, doctors are working on getting Jake’s lungs better so they can take him off a ventilator.

Max told TODAY, Danielle would get checkups every few months, after she was diagnosed with melanoma in 2015. But, he said she was given a good prognosis.

The couple also has a four-year-old daughter, Avery.

The fundraising page is for Avery and Jake. Click here to head to that page.

Click here for information on skin cancer and pregnancy from the American Academy of Dermatology.