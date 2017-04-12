× MLB commissioner pushes Indians to phase out Chief Wahoo

CLEVELAND– MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is in talks with the Cleveland Indians to transition away from the controversial Chief Wahoo logo.

Manfred announced in October his plans to meet with Tribe owner Paul Dolan after the World Series about the red-faced cartoon with a feather headband. At that time, Manfred said he understands “that particular logo is offensive to some people, and all of us at Major League Baseball understand why.”

“Thus far, there have been productive discussions with the Cleveland Indians regarding the Commissioner’s desire to transition away from the Chief Wahoo logo,” said MLB spokesman Pat Courtney. “We have specific steps in an identified process and are making progress. We are confident that a positive resolution will be reached that will be good for the game and the club.”

The Indians dropped Chief Wahoo as the team’s primary logo in favor of the block “C” three years ago. The caricature remains on the sleeves of all jerseys, and players wear Wahoo caps with their home white and road navy jersey.

During the Indians playoff run, an activist filed a suit in Canada to prevent Cleveland from wearing Chief Wahoo when the team played in Toronto. A judge in Ontario denied the request.

The Cleveland Indians released the following statement on Wednesday in response:

“Commissioner Rob Manfred and Indians Owner Paul Dolan have had on-going dialogue on the topic of Chief Wahoo since last October. We certainly understand the sensitivities of the logo- those who find it insensitive and also those fans who have a long standing attachment to its place in the history of the team. “We fully expect to work with the Commissioner throughout the remainder of this season on finding a solution that is good for the game and our organization. “Our primary focus right now is on the team and our pursuit of returning to the postseason.”

