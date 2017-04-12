Missing: Radese Savage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Radese Savage was last seen March 5 on Edgewood Avenue in Cleveland.

She is 5'1" tall with brown braids and brown eyes.

She also has a birthmark on her left leg.

Radese was last seen wearing a black sleeveless jacket, jeans and brown boots.

Police say she could be at a library in Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights or Maple Heights.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

