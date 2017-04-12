× Man carjacks delivery vehicle carrying female passenger, 25 pints of blood

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A delivery vehicle carrying several pints of blood and a female passenger in the backseat was stolen from a local hospital overnight.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at around 2:30 a.m. at Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. A delivery driver from Bonnie Speed Delivery had just arrived at the hospital at the time. The male driver entered the building to make a delivery, leaving the vehicle running with a female friend in the backseat.

The vehicle also contained approximately 25 pints of blood.

While the driver was inside, and unknown male entered the vehicle and drove it away. The suspect eventually drove to Willowick, where he was then convinced by the female passenger to stop.

He got out of the vehicle and walked away. The woman then drove to meet police. She was unharmed, and nothing was taken from the vehicle.

The suspect has not been located.

