Kombu Poached Salmon
Courtesy of Cafe Avalaun
www.cafeavalaun.com
Ingredients:
1 small piece (3-4 inches) Kombu (aka kelp), rinsed and soaked for five minutes, slice thin
1 1/2 cups fish or chicken broth
2 7-8 oz salmon fillets (wild or Verlasso, Bay of Fundy or Faroe Island)
2 oz minced ginger
2 oz turmeric
1-2 lemons
1/4 tsp salt
pinch of black pepper
6-8 oz vegetable noodle or spaghetti squash
In a saute pan place the stock, rinsed kelp slices in the bottom along with the ginger, turmeric, salt and lemon.
Place the salmon on top and cover.
Bring to a very low simmer and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
Uncover and remove the salmon and lemon. Set Salmon aside.
Toss the vegetable noodles with the broth.
Plate in a bowl with salmon on top. Garnish with jullienned scallions.
Serves 2 people