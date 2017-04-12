× Kombu Poached Salmon

Courtesy of Cafe Avalaun

www.cafeavalaun.com

Ingredients:

1 small piece (3-4 inches) Kombu (aka kelp), rinsed and soaked for five minutes, slice thin

1 1/2 cups fish or chicken broth

2 7-8 oz salmon fillets (wild or Verlasso, Bay of Fundy or Faroe Island)

2 oz minced ginger

2 oz turmeric

1-2 lemons

1/4 tsp salt

pinch of black pepper

6-8 oz vegetable noodle or spaghetti squash

In a saute pan place the stock, rinsed kelp slices in the bottom along with the ginger, turmeric, salt and lemon.

Place the salmon on top and cover.

Bring to a very low simmer and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

Uncover and remove the salmon and lemon. Set Salmon aside.

Toss the vegetable noodles with the broth.

Plate in a bowl with salmon on top. Garnish with jullienned scallions.

Serves 2 people