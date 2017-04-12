‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ in the CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — No matter what you think of the Kardashians, it looks like their reality show will shine a spotlight on many of the places that make Cleveland such a great place to live and visit.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian were spotted Tuesday at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park, and the Christmas Story House.

In a post on her Snapchat from the I-X Center, Khloe Kardashian called it the “best day of my life.”

The stars of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” had the Indoor Amusement Park to themselves.

In one snap, a camera crew could be seen working behind Khloe leading many to believe the footage will be used in an episode of their popular reality show.

All three sisters posted snapped video and pictures from inside the park. They appeared to enjoy several rides, the animal exhibits, and some slushies.

The Rock Hall tweeted a picture of the sisters in from of the new “Long Live Rock” sign outside.

The post said, “we can hardly keep up with you Kardashians. Thanks for rocking with us.”

Welcome to the home of rock & roll, we can hardly keep up with you Kardashians. Thanks for rocking with us. #LongLiveRock pic.twitter.com/mSo1jF0d2L — Rock Hall (@rockhall) April 11, 2017

Kourtney Kardashian posted the same picture to her Instagram with the caption “Long Live Cleveland.”

The Kardashian sisters also stopped by the Christmas Story House in Tremont. A Facebook post showed the women walking outside the house.

“A funny thing about Ralphie’s house is you never know who will stop by!” the post said.

Why Cleveland? Khloe Kardashian is dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson and spends a considerable amount of time here.

Back in February on an episode of “The Talk,” Khloe said she loves Cleveland.

“Everyone is so nice there,” she said.

There is no indication when the Cleveland footage will be featured on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”