I-Team: Video shows chase in Cleveland that ended in crash with innocent driver

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of an Ohio Highway Patrol chase that ended in a violent crash, and an innocent driver is speaking out about it. His reaction may not be what you’d expect.

The chase happened last month on Cleveland’s west side. A trooper chased a stolen jeep at high speeds through city streets. Ultimately, the jeep collided with an innocent driver at West 98th and South Marginal. That sent vehicles spinning.

Jacob Taylor watched the trooper video with the I TEAM. He said, "I mean, when I was in that car there was a good song playing. I was sitting there singing. I’m popping on the highway, and the next thing I know I'm turned around. I'm like, 'what just happened?'”

This is just the latest pursuit we’ve seen on city streets by state troopers. Meanwhile, Cleveland Police rarely chase for anything anymore. So what does Jacob Taylor think of getting caught in the middle of this? His reaction may surprise you.

He said, "You know, cops are doing what they had to. And I appreciate that. I guess I was just in the right place at the wrong time."

We’ve shown you other trooper chases on city streets recently for suspected drunk drivers and others taking off from traffic stops. The Patrol has said, in short, troopers will chase people who run.

Meantime, patrol chases ending in crashes like the one off West 98th offer no guarantee for catching the bad guys. In fact, in this case, investigators are still looking for the driver.

The patrol car video also shows, after the crash, a foot chase on a hillside above the scene. Troopers did catch the passenger, a 14-year-old boy.

Jacob Taylor believes, despite what happened to him, police should ‘go get ‘em’ when they need to on the streets. He added, “You gotta do what you gotta do. We all have our jobs and gotta fulfill.”