Holland takes no-hit bid into 6th, Chisox beat Indians 2-1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Derek Holland held Cleveland hitless until the sixth inning and late fill-in Matt Davidson had a two-run single that helped the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 2-1 Wednesday night.

Holland (1-1) gave up a leadoff double to Francisco Lindor in the sixth. The White Sox lefty struck out four, walked four and threw 101 pitches in six innings.

We fall on the short side of tonight's 2-1 decision to Chicago. We'll go for the series win in tomorrow's finale at 6:10 pm. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/8NNVZiLKMq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 13, 2017

Holland is 4-0 with a 1.02 ERA in five starts at Progressive Field. He is 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts against Cleveland.

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his first save.

Davidson, added to the lineup when third baseman Todd Frazier was scratched with flu-like symptoms, drove in two runs with a single in the second.

Danny Salazar (0-1), who struck out 11, matching a career high, in six innings.

