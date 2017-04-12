Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, city of Cleveland to announce ‘major event’ coming to downtown

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the city of Cleveland and Cleveland Metroparks today are expected to announce a “major event” coming to downtown.

According to a press release, the announcement will take place at 11 a.m. at Kite Field in Lower Edgewater Park.

The release states that since 2000, the GCSC has helped attract over 170 sporting events to Northeast Ohio. That’s contributed over $500 million in economic activity to Northeast Ohio as well.

