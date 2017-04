Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Mel Wurm is the Bakery Director for Mapleside Farms in Brunswick and when it comes to holiday treats she takes the cake for adorable creations.

Mel showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to use Twinkies and Peeps to create festive crowd-pleasing Easter desserts. These recipes are easy to make and fun for the kids to get involved with and would also make for terrific table centerpieces!

Click here for more information about Mapleside Farms.