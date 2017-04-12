Forecast: temps warming heading into weekend

Posted 9:46 pm, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 09:48PM, April 12, 2017

 

CLEVELAND – Temperatures cooled to a point very close to normal today thanks to a NW breeze behind the cool front.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page. 

The air dried out nicely as well with a ton of sunshine on Wednesday, leading to a beautiful sunset as seen from our web camera in North Canton:

Until the next major weather-maker arrived this Easter weekend, our weather will be largely quiet with a slow warm up heading into the weekend.

Here is your latest #8dayforecast.