Forecast: Morning clouds, mixed sun, quite a bit cooler

CLEVELAND - Congratulations to our Cleveland Indians on a winning home opener.

I saw several interesting tweets on Twitter from people at Progressive Stadium who initially were comfortable in tank tops… that is, until 4:20 p.m. when the wind shifted and the temperature dropped nearly 20°F (the blue line is Burke Lakefront).

Now that the cold front is out of our hair, our weather will be largely quiet until the next major front that will likely cross Ohio on Easter Sunday. The current thinking has the rain from mid-morning through mid-afternoon and mainly south of our viewing area by the evening hours. So, it may turn out to be better than expected. Stay tuned. On a positive note, the temperatures are forecast to be quite mild!

