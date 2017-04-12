× David’s Hot Dog Chili

1 lb ground beef

¾ C. water

1 onion chopped

1 tsp salt

3 tsp chili powder

½ C. catsup

A couple dashes of Worcestershire sauce

Add beef, water, onion, salt and chili powder to a saucepan over medium high heat.

While bringing the mixture to a boil, use a spoon to break up the clumps of ground beef.

Stir in the catsup and Worcestershire sauce, reduce to simmer and continue to cook about 30 minutes.

When mixture is smooth, taste for seasoning, salt (to taste), adjust and serve over your favorite hot dogs.

Enjoy!