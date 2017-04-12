× Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57, TMZ reports

NEW YORK CITY — Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy has died, according to TMZ.

Murphy’s manager told the entertainment website, the 57-year-old passed away Wednesday morning following a battle with leukemia.

Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy, co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show” with Dave Chappelle.

He also co-wrote some of his brother’s movies including “Norbit.”

Actors and comedians including Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and George Lopez posted on social media about the very sad news:

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017