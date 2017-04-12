Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57, TMZ reports
NEW YORK CITY — Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy has died, according to TMZ.
Murphy’s manager told the entertainment website, the 57-year-old passed away Wednesday morning following a battle with leukemia.
Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy, co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show” with Dave Chappelle.
He also co-wrote some of his brother’s movies including “Norbit.”
Actors and comedians including Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and George Lopez posted on social media about the very sad news:
40.712784 -74.005941