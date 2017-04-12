Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57, TMZ reports

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actor Charlie Murphy arrives at Spike TV's "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only" at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY — Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy has died, according to TMZ.

Murphy’s manager told the entertainment website, the 57-year-old passed away Wednesday morning following a battle with leukemia.

Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy, co-starred on “Chappelle’s Show” with Dave Chappelle.

He also co-wrote some of his brother’s movies including “Norbit.”

