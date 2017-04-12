× ‘Cleveland is my city:’ Indians’ Carlos Santana writes letter to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Indians designated hitter Carlos Santana talked about the World Series, his relationship with the police and his best friend in a letter to Cleveland.

Santana was traded to the Indians in 2008 and made his MLB debut with Cleveland in 2010. In that time, Cleveland has become his home.

“Cleveland, for me, has been the best. It’s a place where people are always pushing forward and working hard, just like in the Dominican Republic, where I am from,” Santana wrote in the post for the Indians’ website.

He said he wasn’t disappointed after the World Series loss to the Chicago Cubs. That’s because the fans made the team feel like champions.

“We lost, but this town loved us the same as if we won. And we loved them right back,” Santana said.

The occasional first baseman said he has a great relationship with his local police department. When he moved into his house, one of the first things he did was introduce himself to officers. He said the police have even welcomed him home after road trips and congratulated him on good games.

Santana also wrote about Indians fan Niko Lanzarotta, who has cerebral palsy. He called the boy family and his best friend in Cleveland.

Santana wrapped up his letter by saying he’s not thinking about free agency.

“What I am going to think about is going to work, being a good citizen and taking care of my loved ones. That’s who I am and what we do here in Cleveland.”