Cleveland airport testing program for TSA checkpoint wait times

CLEVELAND– Cleveland Hopkins International Airport started testing a new program on Wednesday to help travelers find the fastest way to get through security checkpoints.

The program is integrated into the flight information screens and controlled by the Landside Ops team. The testing phase will run until May 1. For part two, they will add TSA checkpoint wait times to the airport’s website.

“By leveraging our current technology staff to develop this application, we hope to significantly enhance the customer experience for departing passengers while at the same time providing this service at a significant savings,” said Chief Information Officer Matt Crowley, in a news release.

“Additionally, utilizing current CLE staff we can receive customer feedback and tailor the service to meet our customer needs, as opposed to an out of the box solution that may not be easily customized.”