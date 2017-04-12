× Cavs sign Dahntay Jones and Edy Tavares ahead of playoffs

CLEVELAND– Dahntay Jones has rejoined the Cavaliers just in time for the playoffs.

The Cavs signed Jones and center Edy Tavares, general manager David Griffin announced on Wednesday. The team also waived center Larry Sanders earlier in the day.

Jones appeared in one regular season game and 15 playoff games during Cleveland’s championship season. He was at the Cavaliers ring ceremony and visited the White House with the team in November.

The guard averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 rebounds during his 12-year NBA career.

Tavares, the 43rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, played for the Raptors for most of this season. He averaged 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-best 2.7 blocks. He was also selected to the 2017 D-League All-Star Team.

The Cavaliers final regular-season game is Wednesday against Toronto.

