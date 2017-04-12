× Cavaliers waive Larry Sanders

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers waived center Larry Sanders on Wednesday, general manager David Griffin announced.

The Cavs signed Sanders a month ago after center Andrew Bogut fractured his leg in his first minute playing with Cleveland.

Sanders was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft. He retired after five years in the league.

The 6-foot-11 center played in five games for the Cavaliers and four games for the Canton Charge in his return to the NBA.

The Cavs roster now stands at 13. On Sunday, they also waived guard DeAndre Liggins, who played in 61 games with 19 starts this season.

Cleveland’s final game of the regular season is Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena against the Raptors.

