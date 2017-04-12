× April 12, 2017

David’s Hot Dog Chili

David kicked off the show in the kitchen. On the menu today – chili (the perfect topping for hot dogs). Click here for the recipe.

Spring Styles

Natalie took us to visit her personal stylist. He showcased a few different hairstyles that compliment your color and the type of your hair. Didn’t see it? MC Hair and Studio MC are located in Cuyahoga Falls.

Click here to watch the piece again.

www.mchair.com

Fashion: Athleisure

It’s fashionable and function. Lisa Schwan from Crocker Park and ETON on Chagrin featured several different athleisure looks for both men and women. Here is the list of featured stores.

Athleta (Crocker Park)

lululemon athletica (Eton Chagrin Boulevard and Crocker Park)

The North Face (Eton Chagrin Boulevard)

Amy’s Shoes (Eton Chagrin Boulevard)

The Walking Company (Crocker Park)

DSW (Crocker Park)

www.crockerpark.com

www.etonchagrinblvd.com

Road Trip Ready

Did you know Easter marks the start of the spring/summer travel season? Make sure your car is road trip ready! Rad Air can help. Rad Air has a dozen locations in northeast Ohio. To find the one closest to you, click here.

www.radair.com

Cooking with Café Avalaun

Chef and owner of Café Avalaun, Brian Doyle, stopped by to make his famous kombu poached salmon. Café Avalaun also offers cooking classes. You can save $10 on a gluten free class by using the promo code “Mossman.” The code expires 4/14/2017. Café Avalaun is located on Richmond Road in Warrnesville Heights.

Click here for his recipe.

www.cafeavalaun.com

Mission BBQ

On a mission to honor our men and women in uniform and serve some of the best barbecue around. We visited the location at The Shoppes of Parma. There’s a second restaurant in Canton. Click here to see the video.

mission-bbq.com

Coffee Cup Collage

Local artist Deborah Shapiro brought her work to our studio. She’s a collage artist who uses torn and cut magazine pages to create something amazing.

www.deborahshapiroart.com