April 12, 2017
David’s Hot Dog Chili
David kicked off the show in the kitchen. On the menu today – chili (the perfect topping for hot dogs). Click here for the recipe.
Spring Styles
Natalie took us to visit her personal stylist. He showcased a few different hairstyles that compliment your color and the type of your hair. Didn’t see it? MC Hair and Studio MC are located in Cuyahoga Falls.
Click here to watch the piece again.
Fashion: Athleisure
It’s fashionable and function. Lisa Schwan from Crocker Park and ETON on Chagrin featured several different athleisure looks for both men and women. Here is the list of featured stores.
- Athleta (Crocker Park)
- lululemon athletica (Eton Chagrin Boulevard and Crocker Park)
- The North Face (Eton Chagrin Boulevard)
- Amy’s Shoes (Eton Chagrin Boulevard)
- The Walking Company (Crocker Park)
- DSW (Crocker Park)
www.crockerpark.com
www.etonchagrinblvd.com
Road Trip Ready
Did you know Easter marks the start of the spring/summer travel season? Make sure your car is road trip ready! Rad Air can help. Rad Air has a dozen locations in northeast Ohio. To find the one closest to you, click here.
Cooking with Café Avalaun
Chef and owner of Café Avalaun, Brian Doyle, stopped by to make his famous kombu poached salmon. Café Avalaun also offers cooking classes. You can save $10 on a gluten free class by using the promo code “Mossman.” The code expires 4/14/2017. Café Avalaun is located on Richmond Road in Warrnesville Heights.
Click here for his recipe.
Mission BBQ
On a mission to honor our men and women in uniform and serve some of the best barbecue around. We visited the location at The Shoppes of Parma. There’s a second restaurant in Canton. Click here to see the video.
Coffee Cup Collage
Local artist Deborah Shapiro brought her work to our studio. She’s a collage artist who uses torn and cut magazine pages to create something amazing.