× Alliance police chief back on the job after administrative leave

ALLIANCE, OHIO – The Alliance police chief is back on the job.

The city’s mayor said in a statement that Chief Scott Griffith has returned to work after being placed on administrative leave. That decision left many in the community asking for a reason why.

Mayor Alan Andreani explained in the statement that an independent investigation is being conducted into two serious allegations registered against the Alliance Police Department. Neither was made against Chief Griffith.

The investigation into the allegations has not been finished, but the information gathering has been completed, and the mayor says that no further comment is possible right now.