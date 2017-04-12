× 3 men indicted in Cleveland shootout that killed professor

CLEVELAND, Ohio –Three men have been indicted for the shootout in Cleveland last month that led to the death of a Northeast Ohio college professor.

The list of charges against the suspects include aggravated murder, concealed weapons and felony assault.

Terrell L. Gray, Charles E. Walker, and Kassius W. Williams were arrested following the shootout and charged with aggravated murder.

According to warrants for their arrests, the three are accused of riding in the back of a black VW while shooting at three victims who were in a maroon Saturn Vue. Both vehicles were traveling west on Woodland Avenue.

David Wilder, 61, a college professor, was struck by a stray bullet as he also traveled west on Woodland Avenue in his silver Nissan Versa. Wilder served as an adjunct professor at Tri-C, Cleveland State and John Carroll University.

At around the same time, Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, of Cleveland, was also shot to death. He was struck at East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue.

