Stownut Donut and Diner makes Dessert Deviled Eggs

Dessert Deviled Eggs

Base-3 cups Pina colada mix ½ cup coconut milk- ½-cup water (Sub 1 cup rum if using alcoholic version)

4 Pkgs of Knox gelatin (1oz)

Filling- 1 8 oz. cream cheese 1 box pineapple or lemon jello mix ¼ cup crushed pineapple

Spray 2 plastic egg dishes with cooking spray

Mix ½ cup coconut milk & ½ cold water add gelatin Pkgs mix until absorbed ( If doing alcohol version mix gelatin in 1 cup Rum instead of coconut and water)

Bring Pina colada to a boil and gelatin and stir until dissolved. Pour into egg dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Drain crushed pineapple saving juice. Bring ¼ cup juice to a boil stir in Jello mix. Mash together cream cheese and pineapple in a food processor ad jello mixture mix well . Refrigerate until slightly firm to onto egg base. Optional top with red sugar

