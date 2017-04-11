Stownut Donut and Diner makes Dessert Deviled Eggs
Base-3 cups Pina colada mix ½ cup coconut milk- ½-cup water (Sub 1 cup rum if using alcoholic version)
4 Pkgs of Knox gelatin (1oz)
Filling- 1 8 oz. cream cheese 1 box pineapple or lemon jello mix ¼ cup crushed pineapple
Spray 2 plastic egg dishes with cooking spray
Mix ½ cup coconut milk & ½ cold water add gelatin Pkgs mix until absorbed ( If doing alcohol version mix gelatin in 1 cup Rum instead of coconut and water)
Bring Pina colada to a boil and gelatin and stir until dissolved. Pour into egg dish and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
Drain crushed pineapple saving juice. Bring ¼ cup juice to a boil stir in Jello mix. Mash together cream cheese and pineapple in a food processor ad jello mixture mix well . Refrigerate until slightly firm to onto egg base. Optional top with red sugar
Stownut Donut and Diner
3055 Graham Road
Stow, Ohio
stownutdonut.com