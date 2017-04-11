See how the daughter of Indians’ great Sandy Alomar Jr. is making a name for herself

Sandy Alomar Jr. spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He's now the first base coach for the team.
Today, he joined us on FOX 8 News in the Morning for a very special edition at Progressive Field before the Indians Home Opener.
Alomar's daughter, Brianna, joined him and showed off how she's making a name for herself in Nashville as a country music artist.
**Watch the video above as Brianna sings the national anthem; in the Facebook video below, watch an extended interview with Sandy Alomar and his daughter.**