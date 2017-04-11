See how the daughter of Indians’ great Sandy Alomar Jr. is making a name for herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sandy Alomar Jr. spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Indians. He's now the first base coach for the team.

Today, he joined us on FOX 8 News in the Morning for a very special edition at Progressive Field before the Indians Home Opener.

Alomar's daughter, Brianna, joined him and showed off how she's making a name for herself in Nashville as a country music artist.

**Watch the video above as Brianna sings the national anthem; in the Facebook video below, watch an extended interview with Sandy Alomar and his daughter.**

