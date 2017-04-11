× Phony money alert: Counterfeit cash used at Mentor-on-The-Lake businesses

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE- Mentor-on-The-Lake police are warning businesses to be on the lookout for fake money.

Several businesses have accepted currency that is for ‘Motion Picture Use Only.’

According to police, the money looks real, but it is stamped with ‘for Motion Picture Use Only.’

Police have reportedly seen the counterfeit cash in multiple currencies. If you are a merchant in Mentor-on-The-Lake, you are being advised to have your employees double check the bills they accept.

Last June, a Cleveland business owner reported he was paid with a $100 bill that turned out to be movie money. The business owner also said that the fake currency pen worked when they used it to test the bill.