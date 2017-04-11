Opening Day forecast: Morning showers, rain tapers off in time for first pitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Scattered showers are starting our day, but the rain will be moving out in time for today's Indians' home opener.

It will be dry for first pitch and with mostly cloudy conditions throughout the game.

Temperatures behind the front will not drop too low, but we'll notice a gradual cool down throughout the game behind the cold front. It will be in the low and mid 50s with filtered sunshine initially before dropping into the upper 40s/near 50° closer to the end of the game.

The weather outlook for Easter Sunday currently depicts scattered raindrops.

**More on the forecast here**