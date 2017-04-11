Newcomerstown police officer shot; authorities searching for two suspects

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are searching for the suspects wanted in the shooting of a Newcomerstown police officer.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, the officer is being treated at a local hospital.

It’s believed the suspect, Chaz Gillilan, 28, fired the shot at the officer. He is 5’11”, weighs 185 lbs., and is considered armed and dangerous. One suspect was in a tactical vest, according to the attorney general’s office.

As you can see from the photo in this story, Gillilan has tattoos on his face and neck. He was a passenger in a Geo Tracker. Vehicle has no plates. The car has dark-tinted windows.

Authorities are looking for another suspect who is believed to be the driver of the car.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the incident took place today on Johnson Hill Rd SW and Post Boy Rd SW in the city of Newcomerstown.

Call 911 if you have any information on the suspects. You can also call 1-877-262-3764.