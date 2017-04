SANDUSKY, Ohio — A man has died after falling from a balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, according to the Erie County sheriff.

The 25-year-old fell from an outdoor balcony. The sheriff’s office is investigating but no foul play is suspected.

The man was at Kalahari with family from out of state.

