Live video: LeBron James and his Family Foundation make announcement

AKRON, Ohio – LeBron James, who founded the LeBron James Family Foundation in 2004, is in Akron with local leaders for an announcement Tuesday.

The foundation’s mission is “to positively affect the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives.” It helps more than 1,100 Akron students by giving them the programs, support and mentors they need for success in school and in their lives beyond.

***Listen to the announcement, live, in the box above.***

More on the LeBron James Family Foundation, here.