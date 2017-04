​

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.– April the giraffe is doing great on this Tuesday morning!

The update from Animal Adventure Park says she has a great demeanor and a standard appetite.

She’s enjoying more outdoor time again.

Last night, Dr. Tim, her vet, said, “we have a happy, healthy momma and the waiting game continues!”

**More on April, here**

**Watch on the park’s YouTube page, 24/7**