Let’s play ball: What you need to know about today’s Cleveland Indians’ Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Let's play ball! It is the day Indians' fans have been counting down to, The Cleveland Indians Home Opener.

The Indians are taking on the Chicago White Sox in the Home Opener. Game time is set for 4:10 p.m.

Gates open at 2 p.m. The Indians encourage fans to be in their seats by 3 p.m. to see the pregame ceremony. It starts with players and coaches raising the AL Championship flag and receiving their rings.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Indians slugger Jim Thome, Cavaliers great Austin Carr and Browns legend Jim Brown will throw out ceremonial first pitches.

The Cleveland Orchestra string section will perform the national anthem that will be followed by a U.S. Air Force F-16 flyover.

The Tribe will also honor all branches of the U.S. military.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS:

According to the City of Cleveland, the following parking restrictions will be in place from noon-10 p.m. Tuesday:

• East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

• East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

• Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

• Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

• Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

The City encourages using public transportation and carpooling to ease traffic congestion; if you are driving, give yourself extra travel time.

**More on RTA, here**

GAME FESTIVITIES:

FORECAST:

For now, our FOX 8 meteorologists have the Home Opener dry for first pitch and dry weather through the game. Temperatures behind the front will not decline to the point of needing a coat, but we’ll notice the drop. It will be in the low and mid 60s with at least some sun.

**Follow the latest on the weather page**

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS:

How are you showing your support for the Indians? Share your photos, RIGHT HERE.

Read more on the Cleveland Indians including stories on the team's amazing 2016 season.