J. Geils Band guitarist John Geils dies at 71

GROTON, Mass. — The musician known as J. Geils has died at 71, police confirmed Tuesday.

John Warren Geils Jr. was a founding member of the group The J. Geils Band. He was found dead in his Groton, Mass. home Tuesday, TMZ reports. While the cause of his death is still unconfirmed, Groton police said foul play is not suspected and a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes.

Groton police said officers responded to Geils home around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a well-being check and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes,” police said in a statement.

News of the band leader’s death was first tweeted by WCVB.

The J. Geils Band was founded in 1967 in Worcester, Massachusetts, while Geils was studying at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. The band was best known for their album, “Freeze Frame,” which was No. 1 for four weeks in 1983. Released as a single, the album’s hit song “Centerfold” was the No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100 list for six weeks.

Even after breaking up in 1985, the band would reunite to play shows on a regular basis.

