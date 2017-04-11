Here’s a close up look at the Tribe’s AL Championship rings

CLEVELAND – The AL Champion Cleveland Indians were presented with their Championship Rings before the 2017 home opener at Progressive Field.

Here’s a look at that wonderful piece of bling that they’ll all be wearing now:

And some background on the design:

The team is represented by the total number of diamonds on the ring – 94. That equals the number of 2016 regular season wins.

Cleveland Indians’ history is on there too: there are five rubies and one diamond to mark the Tribe’s six AL Championships. (The diamond is for the 2016 year.)

Progressive Field has a spot too, because the light towers and the scoreboard are on the side of the ring.

And the fans? We are all on there, too. On the inside of the ring is the battle cry of #RallyTogether!

So let’s say it again as the 2017 season gets under way: Go Tribe! #RallyTogether!

Congrats to the Indians!

More Indians coverage, here.