‘Glass flying all over:’ driver describes scene when concrete thrown onto car in Akron

AKRON - A terrifying ride for two men driving on Interstate 77 in Akron. Someone threw a chunk of concrete from an overpass, shattering the windshield of the car they were in.

"Suddenly there's a big bump or crash right in the middle of the windshield," said the driver, John Lightner.

Lightner says he and a friend were driving on I-77 south near Cole Avenue in Akron around 7:45 p.m. Monday. That's when a baseball sized piece of concrete shattered the windshield of his 2004 Mazda Miata.

"Glass flying all over in the car, and luckily I could still see enough and my friend and I both had glasses, so we didn't get any glass in our eyes, so we were able to drive and maneuver and get off to the shoulder safely," he said.

John says at first he did not know what hit his car, but when his friend told him, he saw five kids on this overpass.

"I thought at first, it seemed like a bird, a hawk or something that flew in...and first that's what it looked like, just smashed in. But I realized with all the glass and everything came in that it was a rock, but I didn't know where it came from," Lightner said.

John's friend says five kids wearing jeans and hoodies were peddling away on bicycles, but he could not get a good description of them.

"We were just lucky and thankful that nobody got hurt and we were able to control it and get off the road without being a danger to anybody," said Lightner.

John also hopes that people of all ages realize that throwing concrete or rocks from overpasses is not just fun and games.

"Recognize how dangerous their actions are to everybody around, so if somebody lost control, there's a lot of traffic on the road at that time," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Akron police.