× Chunk of concrete thrown over I-77 overpass hits car, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio — A chunk of concrete was thrown from an overpass on I-77 in Akron and struck a car on Monday night.

According to Akron police, at 8:05 p.m., a man was driving southbound on I-77 when the concrete was thrown from the Cole Avenue overpass. The concrete caused extensive damage to the windshield of his 2004 Mazda Miata.

Police said a passenger in the Miata noticed about five juveniles standing on the overpass when this incident happened.

Thankfully, no one was injured.