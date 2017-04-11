Bond set at $1 million for man accused of setting fire at Warrensville Heights apartment complex

​​CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man accused of setting a fire at a Warrensville Heights apartment complex appeared via video in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday.

David Chislton is charged with inducing panic/threatening violence; weapon under disability, which is a felony; unlawful sexual conduct with a minor; arson; and domestic violence.

The judge set bond at $1 million. Chislton will be back in court April 10.

Authorities say Chislton got into a domestic dispute with a woman in an apartment on Banbury Court in Warrensville Heights Monday afternoon.

The woman broke free from the argument and called police. When they arrived, the man refused to leave the apartment, turning the situation into a standoff, authorities said.

Eventually, officers used concussion grenades to get him to leave, but not before he set his apartment on fire, according to Mayor Brad Sellers.

The fire spread quickly; over 20 apartments were destroyed.

