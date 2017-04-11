Baseball is back in Cleveland! Video shows what Indians are thinking about this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baseball is back for another season in Cleveland. As the Indians prepare for the 2017 Home Opener at Progressive Field, Major League Baseball released an ad featuring our Cleveland Indians.

It’s called “This Season on Baseball.”

It shows some some of your favorite players including Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis, Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller, and Edwin Encarnacion.

The team isn’t thinking about what they could have done differently last year; they are thinking about “getting after it.”

**Watch the video below**

**Click here for the Home Opener Guide**

