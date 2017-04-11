× April 11, 2017

Deviled Eggs

What do you do with all those leftover Easter eggs? Turn them into deviled eggs! Karen Bellian from Stownut Donut and Diner shared her ideas for transforming the traditional deviled egg into something spectacular. Stownut Donut and Diner is located at 3055 Graham Road in Stow.

stownutdonut.com

All about Bedding

Shopping for bedding can be overwhelming. There are so many choices! Jose Alavarado from Bed Bath & Beyond stopped by the studio with some popular products. All are available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Set sail with Canary Travel!

Act fast and you’ll save money on your next vacation with Royal Caribbean! Book by April 30th and you’ll receive every third night free. There are other great fall deals available. For more information or to book your getaway, contact Canary Travel at 216-252-1000.

www.CanaryTravel.com

Great reads for spring

Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million talked about some great reads for spring. Here is the list of books she featured.

Return of the King by Brian Windhorst

Portraits of Courage by George W Bush

Mississippi Blood by Greg Iles

Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance

The Hearts of Men by Nickolas Butler

The Girl Before by JP Delaney

Old School by Bill O’Reilly

Good Grief by Theresa Caputo

The German Girl Armando by Lucas Correa

The Women in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck

The Lose Your Belly Diet by Travis Stork

Unshakeable by Tony Robbins

Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman

A modern take on vintage styles

We shopped in Lakewood at a vintage inspired boutique called Retro Rosie. She’s got something for everyone! Retro Rosie is located at 17100 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

retrorosiegirl.com

Dog Treats for Easter

Don’t let the Easter bunny forget your four legged family members! Mary Zitello from Oliver in Henry’s in Westlake showed how to build a basket for your dog. 29225 Center Ridge Road, Westlake

www.oliverandhenrys.com

Spring Sports

Now is the time to shop for spring sports! Ben Shank from Dick’s Sporting Goods showed off every thing you’ll need this season – from golf to baseball.

www.dickssportinggoods.com