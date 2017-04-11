April 11, 2017
Deviled Eggs
What do you do with all those leftover Easter eggs? Turn them into deviled eggs! Karen Bellian from Stownut Donut and Diner shared her ideas for transforming the traditional deviled egg into something spectacular. Stownut Donut and Diner is located at 3055 Graham Road in Stow.
All about Bedding
Shopping for bedding can be overwhelming. There are so many choices! Jose Alavarado from Bed Bath & Beyond stopped by the studio with some popular products. All are available at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Set sail with Canary Travel!
Act fast and you’ll save money on your next vacation with Royal Caribbean! Book by April 30th and you’ll receive every third night free. There are other great fall deals available. For more information or to book your getaway, contact Canary Travel at 216-252-1000.
Great reads for spring
Sylvia Scherma from Books-A-Million talked about some great reads for spring. Here is the list of books she featured.
Return of the King by Brian Windhorst
Portraits of Courage by George W Bush
Mississippi Blood by Greg Iles
Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance
The Hearts of Men by Nickolas Butler
The Girl Before by JP Delaney
Old School by Bill O’Reilly
Good Grief by Theresa Caputo
The German Girl Armando by Lucas Correa
The Women in the Castle by Jessica Shattuck
The Lose Your Belly Diet by Travis Stork
Unshakeable by Tony Robbins
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman
A modern take on vintage styles
We shopped in Lakewood at a vintage inspired boutique called Retro Rosie. She’s got something for everyone! Retro Rosie is located at 17100 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.
Dog Treats for Easter
Don’t let the Easter bunny forget your four legged family members! Mary Zitello from Oliver in Henry’s in Westlake showed how to build a basket for your dog. 29225 Center Ridge Road, Westlake
Spring Sports
Now is the time to shop for spring sports! Ben Shank from Dick’s Sporting Goods showed off every thing you’ll need this season – from golf to baseball.