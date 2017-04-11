× Akron mom arrested, admitted to biting and attempting to strangle 12-year-old son

AKRON-An Akron woman is being held in the Summit County Jail after she admitted to assaulting her young son.

27-year-old Denitra White is charged with felony child endangering and domestic violence.

The incident occurred Monday morning around 8:30 a.m.

According to Akron police, White admitted to hitting, biting and attempting to strangle her 12-year-old son.

White told police she was upset with her son and struck him on the head and arms with an extension cord. Police said she also attempted to strangle him and when he tried to stop her, she bit him on his fingers.

The boy and his five-year-old sister, who was not home at the time of the incident, were placed in the custody of Children Services.

White was booked into the Summit County jail.