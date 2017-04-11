10-year-old Orrville boy credited for saving dog, alerting firefighters to house fire

ORRVILLE-A 10-year-old boy is being credited for his quick actions after a small fire broke out in his home.

The Orrville Fire Department was dispatched to a home around 6 p.m. Monday night for a fire in a basement.

According to the Orrville Fire Facebook Page, 10-year-old Evan, who lives in the home, discovered the fire, grabbed his dog Max and left the house.

When they arrived, firefighters spotted a small fire in the basement and extinguished it. Thankfully the home only suffered minimal damage.

According to the Orrville Fire Department, Evan even wrote a statement about what happened.

The fire department credits working smoke alarms, Evan’s quick thinking and their firefighters for saving the home from being destroyed.

Great Job by the Orrviille Department and Evan!