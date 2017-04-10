Woman’s body found by fisherman in Lake Erie identified

PORT CLINTON, Ohio – The woman whose body was found by a fisherman in Lake Erie on April 1 has been identified.

Dan Cadigan, Ottawa County Coroner, says that the woman is Jennifer Chambers. She was reported missing out of Detroit in December of 2016. According to newspaper reports, her car drove into the Detroit River on Belle Isle on December 11. The car was recovered, but Chambers was not found then.

Her body was discovered about 4 miles north of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station. The coroner said that she had drowned and that there were no signs of trauma.

**Read more, here**