Video: man head-butted and tackled by a deer

BRITISH COLUMBIA, Canada – What if you got tackled and run over by a deer, and no one believed you?

That’s what happened to 25-year-old Cary McCook. He got out of a co-worker’s car in British Columbia and was immediately tackled by the animal.

But, it happened on April Fool’s Day, so everyone thought he was joking.

Oh deer dear.

Then Cary got surveillance video of the bizarre encounter from a nearby inn. And he showed it to everyone. And then, they believed him.

As you can see from the above video, he didn’t really have any time to react to the impending collision at all. That deer just barreled over him and kept going.

Cary, who is an aspiring rapper, is planning on writing a song about the whole thing.