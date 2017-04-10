Two involved in ‘crime ring’ at doctor’s office plead guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has found a doctor’s office busted for running what investigators call a crime ring, and a prosecutor says a doctor was putting pills in patients’ hands illegally.

Diane Javier, the office manager of Medical Care Group, and Dr. Steve Bernie, who worked there, both entered guilty pleas last week to charges of Worker’s Compensation Fraud and tampering with records.

Attorney Mitchell Yelsky, who represents Medical Care Group, released the following statement to Fox 8.

"Medical Care Group was not and is not a pill mill. The 170 Count Indictment alleged conduct from December 1, 2008 through April 15, 2014, and Medical Care Group did not plead guilty to, and has not been convicted of any drug offenses. The State of Ohio dismissed 165 Counts against Medical Care Group, which did accept responsibility for, and pleaded guilty to five low-level felony 4's and 5's. No drugs, not a pill mill."

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Jennifer O’Malley said Dr. Bernie entered pleas to drug trafficking.

“They were giving out prescriptions like candy,” O’Malley said.

Attorney Richard Drucker, who represents Dr. Bernie, says his client is very remorseful.

A former employee of Medical Care Group, Kim Seltzer, is currently serving a 4-year prison sentence for his role in what prosecutors call a criminal enterprise.