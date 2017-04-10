× Suspect shot by Cleveland police after threatening ex dies

CLEVELAND– The man shot by two Cleveland police officers Sunday night died from his injuries.

Police were called to Mapleside Avenue near West 38th Street at about 9 p.m. for a man threatening with a gun.

According to Cleveland police, it started when Jeffrey James Findlay, 30, showed up as his ex-girlfriend’s house. A neighbor saw his car and alerted the 25-year-old victim.

The neighbor told police the suspect pointed something at the victim and she saw a red dot on her chest. The victim and her neighbor ran, hid in a garage and called 911.

The neighbor then climbed a fence and was able to direct police to the suspect. When officers arrived, Findlay was armed with a gun and with the victim in the backyard.

Police said officers told Findlay to drop his weapon, but he refused. Two officers fired at the suspect, hitting him several times.

Findlay was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

The officers and the victim were not injured.

The officers were place on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.