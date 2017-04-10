× San Bernardino elementary school shooting: 2 adults dead; 2 other people in hospital

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The San Bernardino police chief says four people have been shot in an elementary school classroom in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that two adults are dead. Police believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat.

There are two others who are wounded; they are possibly students, who were taken to the hospital.

Two adults are deceased in a classroom, believed to be a murder suicide. We believe the suspect is down and there's no further threat. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

There are two wounded, possible students. Taken to local hospitals, condition unknown — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino, California.

The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

Preliminary info is 4 victims, being treated. Suspect is possibly down as well. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers were at the scene.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene mult GSW victims at North Park School. Triage and victim count taking place. ^eas — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) April 10, 2017

Police say 2 students hospitalized; parents can be pick up their students at Cajon High School https://t.co/rpMkxdHF8M pic.twitter.com/yAnXcuotaE — KTLA (@KTLA) April 10, 2017