San Bernardino elementary school shooting: 2 adults dead; 2 other people in hospital
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The San Bernardino police chief says four people have been shot in an elementary school classroom in an apparent murder-suicide.
Police Chief Jarrod Burguan tweeted that two adults are dead. Police believe the suspect is down and there is no further threat.
There are two others who are wounded; they are possibly students, who were taken to the hospital.
San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino, California.
The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.
Sherwin says numerous firefighters and police officers were at the scene.
