Missing: Traniece McMichael

Posted 8:40 am, April 10, 2017, by

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope these stories will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Traniece McMichael, 17, has been missing since March 27. She was last seen in Cleveland.

She is 5 foot 5 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**

Related stories
  • News

    Missing: Arika Hall

  • News

    Missing: Lavada Garvin

  • News

    Missing: Kristy Thomas

  • News

    Missing: Gabrielle Tolento

  • News

    Missing: Tajee Crowell

  • News

    Missing: Sierra Florez

  • News

    Missing: Christina Kleckner

  • News

    Missing: Paris Johnson

  • News

    Update: Amber Calhoun found

  • News

    Missing: Christopher Hassler

  • News

    Missing: Cardiere Turner

  • News

    Missing: Timothy Lawson

  • News

    Missing: Caprice Schlageter