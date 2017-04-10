Missing: Traniece McMichael

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope these stories will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Traniece McMichael, 17, has been missing since March 27. She was last seen in Cleveland.

She is 5 foot 5 with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call 216-623-3138.

