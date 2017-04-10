× Man shot and killed by Euclid Police may have been tasered first

EUCLID – Police have released a report to Fox 8 detailing the moments after an officer shot and killed a 23-year-old man last month.

The reports state an officer responding to the shooting pulled Luke Stewart out of the vehicle and noticed two Taser probes still in his right shoulder. The report also stated Stewart had a gunshot wound to his neck.

The report does not specifically state if an officer tasered him prior to the shooting, and police are not commenting on the report. The officer who shot Stewart did not give a statement to Euclid police. State BCI agents will get a statement from him as part of their investigation into the shooting.

The report also states a small piece of clear plastic fell out of the car, when officers were removing Stewart from his vehicle. They said he had a cell phone and $250 in cash with him at the time. No weapon was found in the car.

State agents are trying to determine if Stewart used his car as a weapon.

On March 13 around 7 a.m. police were called to South Lake Shore to check out a suspicious vehicle. Police have not given any details of what happened when they arrived on scene, saying that is part of the ongoing BCI investigation.

However, moments after they arrived a witness told police she saw a person standing next to the vehicle holding the driver door and the vehicle sped off “almost taking the person’s arm off,” reports state.

And according to 911 tapes released from the incident, an officer can be heard saying an officer was inside the car and the car fled. Moments later shots were fired.

Stewart’s family says there are just too many unanswered questions in light of discovering that Luke may have been tasered. “It makes you wonder even more what happened? Why did the officer get in the car? Who tasered Luke?” The family is demanding that the officer be removed from patrol duties until the investigation is complete .

“The standard is officers can only use deadly force in the face of a lethal threat,” said Atty. Sarah Gelsomino, an attorney representing the family. “With the limited information we have so far, we have no indication Luke was posing a lethal threat at the time he was shot.”

